6 stand out in Greensburg Salem schools race

Six of seven Greensburg Salem school board candidates will move on to the general election.

Lynna Thomas, incumbent Ronald Mellinger, Rachel Shaw and Rich Guerrieri led the Democratic primary Tuesday. Mellinger, incumbent Jeffrey Metrosky, Jonathan O'Brien and Shaw led the Republican race.

Brett Rohlfing trailed competitors on both ballots.

With all precincts reporting, the Republican primary vote count was as follows:

• Mellinger received 23.37 percent of the vote

• Metrosky, 19.51 percent

• O'Brien, 19.16 percent

• Shaw, 18.08 percent

• Rohlfing, 17.71 percent

In the Democratic primary:

• Thomas received 19.88 percent of the vote

• Mellinger, 18.82 percent

• Shaw, 17.42 percent

• Guerrieri, 14.82 percent

• Metrosky, 10.83 percent

• O'Brien, 10.21 percent

• Rohlfing, 7.84 percent

All seven candidates agreed that district finances are the most important challenge facing the school board, but they differed on priorities.

Taxes have gone up and the district has run a deficit almost every year since 2008, despite staff cuts and other cost-saving measures.

Candidates Guerrieri, Shaw and Thomas said they want to focus on preserving existing programs, while lobbying the state for additional funding and pension reform.

Mellinger, Metrosky and O'Brien said a balanced budget is the top priority, even if it means making further cuts.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.