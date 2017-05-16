Hempfield incumbents lead the way in school board race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The field of 13 candidates for Hempfield Area school board narrowed to five in Tuesday's primary.

With all 39 precincts reporting, dentist Scott Learn, incumbent board president Sonya Brajdic, longtime board member Diane Ciabattoni, and oil and gas company manager Chris Rossman were the top four vote-getters on the Republican ballot. Ciabattoni, Brajdic, Learn and incumbent Joseph Lutz were the top four for Democrats, though just 49 votes separated Lutz from Arconic manager David Iwig.

All but two candidates had cross-filed to appear on both ballots, so the general election will decide who gets the four school board seats.

As the Westmoreland County election bureau released results Tuesday night, the vote totals were:

• Nathan Bish: 7.3 percent Democrat, 6.7 percent Republican

• Sonya Brajdic: 15.8 percent Democrat, 11.6 percent Republican

• Diane Ciabattoni: 17.1 percent Democrat, 10.7 percent Republican

• Michael Hess: 7.9 percent Republican

• David Iwig: 8.9 percent Democrat, 6.8 percent Republican

• Cash Kalina: 3.3 percent Democrat, 3.5 percent Republican

• Lisa Kohl: 7.1 percent Democrat, 5.3 percent Republican

• Scott Learn: 11.2 percent Democrat, 13.1 percent Republican

• Joseph Lutz: 9.4 percent Democrat, 9.5 percent Republican

• Lisa Mumau: 7.3 percent Democrat, 5.2 percent Republican

• Debra Zuzik Naeger: 6.3 percent Democrat, 5.6 percent Republican

• Chris Rossman: 5.8 percent Democrat, 10.9 percent Republican

• Marion Sedlacko: 3.1 percent Republican

Tax increases in eight of the last 11 budgets caused the district's tax rate to loom over the campaign, with every candidate pledging to keep a close eye on the budget and a few promising no more tax hikes.

Robert McDonald's decision not to seek reelection guaranteed there would be at least one new face on the board next year.

“When you have 13 people running, you always think it's going to be a tough battle,” said Brajdic. “It's very comforting.”

“I'm very happy to be on both ballots,” Ciabattoni said. “Hopefully it means the voters approve... I hope they see the effort that goes into being a school board member.”

Four of the candidates had formed a “Friends of Hempfield Schools” slate that ran on fiscal restraint and an increased focus on school safety as the district finds itself dealing with the region's opioid epidemic. Learn and Rossman from that ticket will advance to the general election.

“It's a testament that the community is willing to go outside the norm on some things and give someone different an opportunity,” Rossman said. “I think our passion for wanting to make a difference resounded with the community.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660.