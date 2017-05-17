Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant Area school board candidates decided
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:24 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Two new members likely will join the Mt. Pleasant Area School Board next year and one current member moved closer to retaining his seat, according to unofficial election returns.

Warren Leeder, 77, secured his seat in the tight race and will be joined by John Sarnese, 71, and Don Seder, 49. All three secured nominations on both the Democratic and Republican tickets for four open seats.

All five candidates cross-filed for the primary election.

On the Democrat side, Sarnese had 21.5 percent of the vote, Seder had 21.4 percent and Leeder had 20 percent.

Robert Gumbita Sr., 74, also will appear on the Democrat ballot in November after securing 20.7 percent of votes in the primary. He was the lowest vote-getter on the Republican ticket with 17.6 percent, according to unofficial returns.

On the Republican side, Seder had 21.6 percent of the vote, Sarnese had 21 percent and Leeder had 20.2 percent.

Newcomer Russell Riddle, 51, also secured a Republican nomination with 19.2 percent of the vote but was the lowest vote-getter on the Democratic ticket with 16 percent.

Sarnese and Seder were surprised at the results. Sarnese served on the board in the 1980s before leaving the area for work.

“It really makes me feel good,” Sarnese said. “It's nice to now that things that you've done and things that you stood up for, people remember.”

Seder's wife and neighbors kept him updated on the results throughout the night, he said. Family and friends were integral to spreading his campaign message.

“I really did not expect that kind of support,” Seder said. “I'm shocked, I'm very appreciative of the people who were supporting me.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

