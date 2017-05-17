Latrobe school board field narrowed to 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Half of Tuesday's primary field of eight candidates won nominations for four open seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. A fifth candidate, the incumbent board president, is in a tie for the final Democratic nomination, according to unofficial results from all 20 precincts.

Mike O'Barto gained the most Republican votes, capturing about 16 percent, followed by Steven LoCascio with 15.7 percent; incumbent William Palmer with 14.7 percent; and incumbent Heidi Kozar with 13.4 percent.

Rounding out the Republican totals were: incumbent board President Rhonda Laughlin, 12.7 percent; Michael Skapura, 11.5 percent; Tara Yokopenic, 8.2 percent; and John Fournier, 7.6 percent.

All candidates cross-filed to seek nominations from both parties.

LoCascio topped the Democratic ticket with about 15 percent, followed by Kozar with just under 15 percent; and O'Barto with 14.7 percent.

Laughlin and Palmer were tied for the fourth spot, with 836 votes (12.1 percent) each.

The remaining Democratic results were: Yokopenic, 11.9 percent; Skapura, 11.7 percent; and Fournier, 7.5 percent.

Longtime board member Kathryn Elder opted not to seek another term.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.