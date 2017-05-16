2 Norwin incumbents win nominations
Two incumbent Norwin school board directors won nominations on both ballots for re-election, according to unofficial results.
The top four candidates on each ticket will compete in the fall for four, four-year seats.
With all 32 precincts reporting in the race for Republican nominations, incumbent Donald Rhodes led all five candidates with 20.9 percent of the vote, followed by challenger Brian Carlton at 20.8 percent. Incumbent Barbara Viola tallied 20.3 percent and former director Raymond Kocak received 18.9 percent. Incumbent Becky Gediminskas trailed the pack on the Republican ticket with 18.7 percent of the vote, just 16 votes behind Kocak.
The four candidates on the Democratic ballot – Viola, Gediminskas, Rhodes and Kocak – won spots on the Democratic ticket in the fall.
Director Al Lynn opted not to run for re-election.
The district covers North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin and a small slice of White Oak and South Versailles in Allegheny County.