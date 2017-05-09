Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe school district faces funding shortfall
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Greater Latrobe School District is looking at a $595,803 shortfall in 2017-18, according to a tentative budget report to the school board by business administrator Dan Watson.

That's the equivalent of a potential 1.75-mill property tax increase on top of the current 79 mills.

The board will vote on a tentative $55.4 million budget on May 23. Watson expressed hope the proposed tax hike can be whittled down by June 27, when a final version of the budget will be approved.

Watson said the district anticipates a .05 percent decrease in the expenditures it can control but will see teacher pension contribution expenditures increase by $651,927, a 2.5 percent increase from the previous year.

Watson said a 1.75-mill tax hike would increase the average property owner's bill by about $40.

