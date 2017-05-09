Heroin mules recruited by state inmate's emails, Westmoreland detectives say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

His jail-based drug operation prompted a state grand jury probe and, eventually, the firing of the warden.

Whethers is serving a life term in federal prison for operating a multi-state cocaine trafficking ring along the East Coast.

At the time, he was awaiting trial on homicide charges for ordering the fatal beating of Michael Lucas of Monessen in 1993. Lucas' heart and liver were transplanted into then-Gov. Robert P. Casey, who was dying of familial amyloidosis, a rare genetic disease.

Ronald Whethers, 57, of Fayette County ran a cocaine trafficking operation from the Westmoreland County Prison with help of guards and dozens of others who smuggled in a cellphone and special food and sold or transported drugs at his direction in the late 1990s.

State prison inmate James S. Moore used email to vet candidates to work for his alleged enterprise transporting heroin into Westmoreland County, according to investigators.

Moore, 29, asked prospective employees, “Do you take unnecessary risks?” and “Do you obey the rules of the road?” in emails he sent from behind bars soliciting people to pick up drugs in Paterson, N.J., and make a 340-mile trip to Western Pennsylvania, said county Detective Ray Dupilka.

“It was almost like an interview process of sorts,” he said.

Investigators allege that Moore, originally of McKeesport, used an electronic tablet to send the emails while serving a 15-to-30-year sentence for his conviction on similar charges in 2011 related to a drug organization broken up by Westmoreland authorities.

The arrests of Moore and two others this week further dismantles an alleged interstate heroin distribution ring that investigators said in 2016 funneled millions of dollars of the drug to Chauncy Bray, 27, of Jeannette. Bray — he was charged in the same 2011 drug organization as Moore — and six co-defendants were arrested in February for their alleged roles in the recent operation.

Investigators learned about the email communications at the time of Bray's arrest, according to court documents. Dupilka got 807 printed pages of more than 500 emails purportedly sent by Moore from SCI Smithfield in Central Pennsylvania.

“I've gotten every email he's ever sent,” the detective said.

Dupilka also got recordings of countless phone calls. Many of the communications were legitimate, but others made cryptic references to drug trafficking that detectives deciphered through confirming with the recipient or the messages or calls, he said.

“They have veiled references to trips to New Jersey, dealings with Chauncy (Bray),” Dupilka said.

Moore made no direct references to drug trafficking in his emails, the detective said.

State prison inmates can purchase electronic tablets through the commissary for $147 plus tax. They are permitted to use the devices for commissary orders, to send emails at 25 cents each and download songs for $1.80 plus tax each — through communications provider GTL, which has a five-year, $50 million contract with the state through August 2019. Friends and family members pay $1 to send inmates four email messages and up to $10 for 40 credits, according to the department's website.

The program that started as a pilot in two state prisons in 2014 has been expanded to all facilities. As of Dec. 31, 15,028 inmates had tablets, department press secretary Amy Worden said in an email.

“Some of the most significant benefits of the project include the reduction of paper and paper processes in the prisons and providing a cheaper and faster way for inmates to communicate with family members,” Worden said.

The messages are scanned for specific words and phrases and could be flagged for review by prison staff members who can monitor incoming and outgoing messages, she said. All emails sent through the secure system are recorded and all phone calls are subject to monitoring.

Worden declined to discuss Moore's case.

Police allege he used emails, phone calls and in-person visits to organize the heroin transports. Investigators are still sifting through the messages and calls.

In at least one message last year, Moore said, “Tell bro it's a go.” Detectives allege in court papers that the message was meant to tell Bray that a pre-arranged heroin delivery from New Jersey would occur.

Charged with corrupt organizations and drug offenses last week in addition to Moore were Sade L. Franklin, 30, of Harrisburg, and Lindsey Rashawn Wright, 37, of Clairton. Police allege they are “major” heroin suppliers who last year funneled drugs from New Jersey to Bray for distribution to his six co-defendants, who in turn sold them to users. Investigators say Bray allegedly brought 20 bricks of heroin a week into the county.

Bray was arrested in 2012 along with about 20 others, including Moore, for a similar corrupt organization case. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three to six years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

Bray and Wright are being held on $1 million bail in the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting trial. A May 30 preliminary hearing is set for Wright. Moore and Franklin have not yet been arraigned on the charges.

About two weeks ago, Wright posted $100,000 bond in a drug-related case in Somerset County. State troopers stopped him along the turnpike on April 12 for allegedly transporting a large amount of heroin in a vehicle.

