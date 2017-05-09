Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Contracts approved for new vestibule at Unity airport

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is moving forward with construction of a new terminal vestibule that will provide a separate exit for passengers arriving on flights at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

The authority Tuesday approved three contracts to two firms: Swede Construction of Elizabeth — general, $35,400, and electrical, $12,445; Whitby Inc. of Uniontown, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, $15,600.

The vestibule will be constructed where a large window is located. Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the vestibule will allow arriving passengers to exit from the baggage claim area to the parking lot without encountering people headed in the opposite direction as they enter the terminal to board flights, rent cars or patronize the DeNunzio's restaurant.

The authority is hoping to begin work on the project within about a month.

In other business, the Unity airport will take part in a federally-mandated disaster drill at 6:30 p.m. May 17. Nearly 200 community volunteers and more than 150 emergency responders are expected to participate in the drill, which will include battling an aircraft fire simulated with the use of propane jets.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.