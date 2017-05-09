Contracts approved for new vestibule at Unity airport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is moving forward with construction of a new terminal vestibule that will provide a separate exit for passengers arriving on flights at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

The authority Tuesday approved three contracts to two firms: Swede Construction of Elizabeth — general, $35,400, and electrical, $12,445; Whitby Inc. of Uniontown, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, $15,600.

The vestibule will be constructed where a large window is located. Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the vestibule will allow arriving passengers to exit from the baggage claim area to the parking lot without encountering people headed in the opposite direction as they enter the terminal to board flights, rent cars or patronize the DeNunzio's restaurant.

The authority is hoping to begin work on the project within about a month.

In other business, the Unity airport will take part in a federally-mandated disaster drill at 6:30 p.m. May 17. Nearly 200 community volunteers and more than 150 emergency responders are expected to participate in the drill, which will include battling an aircraft fire simulated with the use of propane jets.