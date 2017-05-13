Public safety, development emphasized in Hempfield supervisor race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running for two seats on the Hempfield board of supervisors, with public safety and development the hot topics of the campaign.

The Republican ballot Tuesday will include incumbents Jerry Fagert and George Reese and challenger Rob Ritson.

The five members of the board are elected at large to six-year terms, with elections every other year. This year, the top two vote-getters will be seated.

Reese, owner of George Reese Construction and chief of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department, was appointed to a vacant seat on the board in 2015 and is running for a full term.

Reese said keeping Hempfield's taxes at their current rate — where they've been since 1990 — was a matter of keeping costs low and encouraging residential and commercial development.

“If we watch our spending, define our wants and needs, I think we'll be fine,” he said.

He said some residential builders won't invest in Hempfield projects, and he'd entertain sitting down with them to hear their concerns and would propose making the planning and zoning office “more user-friendly.”

Reese supports expanding recreational opportunities, particularly in the central part of the township.

Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to charge municipalities such as Hempfield that rely solely on state police coverage is the biggest threat to the township's finances, Reese said, and many people he met while campaigning are concerned about it.

“We don't know what's coming with state police, but when it does come, I want us to have a seat at the table,” Reese said.

Ritson was the township manager from 2002 to 2008 and is seeking a seat on the board to revive and expand some of the initiatives he oversaw when he sat on the other side of the dais. He left when then-supervisor Kim Ward was elected to the state Legislature, and he became part of her staff.

If elected, Ritson said he'd bring back citizen task forces such as one that examined public safety and police coverage during his earlier tenure, and he would put more township decisions up for referendum.

“Letting the people decide their public safety needs should be paramount to an elected official rather than just telling them what it should be,” Ritson said.

He said he would explore public-private partnerships to expand parks and recreation to include facilities elsewhere in the community, calling Hempfield Park too far toward the township's northern edge for many residents to fully enjoy.

Ritson said the township's comprehensive plan and its planning and zoning office need updates to encourage more development, grow the tax base and enable supervisors to keep tax rates low.

“If you can work better, more efficiently and cut staffing down, you can maintain a very good, efficient operation,” he said.

Fagert, a maintenance worker for the Pennsylvania Turnpike, is running for a second term after first winning office in 2011. He touted his work with the board to implement a fire bureau centralizing purchasing and policies for Hempfield's volunteer fire departments.

The biggest threat to the budget, Fagert said, are environmental regulations requiring municipalities statewide to clean up and reduce their stormwater flow.

“I don't know how the smaller guys are going to do it. ... We didn't budget that much money for it,” he said.

Fagert said the township is expanding sewer service to encourage development, particularly residential projects, but he wants the board to maintain control and avoid over-developing.

“We don't want it to turn into Monroeville,” he said.

Attorney David Colecchia is the only Democrat on the primary ballot and will have to wait to see which two Republicans he'll challenge for a seat in the general election.

After supporting the campaign to pass a referendum for a dedicated Greensburg-Hempfield Library tax, he decided to run for the board of supervisors to restore the township's contribution to the library budget to its previous levels.

“My goal here is to restore funding for it because it's a critical cultural resource for everyone,” he said.

Colecchia supports the creation of a regional police force involving Hempfield, Greensburg, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, Jeannette, Youngwood and New Stanton. Expanding upon the existing police in some boroughs would reduce costs for training and equipment purchases, he said.

“Realistically, we have to realize that government costs money, and we can cut what we have to cut. But in order to receive acceptable services, there will be a cost,” he said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.