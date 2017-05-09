Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Former IUP student, acquitted of rape allegations, sues university, school officials
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student who was acquitted in separate trials last year of raping two women in 2015 alleged in a federal lawsuit that his expulsion by the university's disciplinary board violated his constitutional right to due process.

Jose Aponte, 24, of Philadelphia, seeks unspecified civil damages against the university and IUP officials, including President Michael Driscoll, alleging his constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment were repeatedly violated by university officials after his May 7, 2015, arrest by borough police, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh. He also is asking the court order IUP to confer him a bachelor of science degree in criminology.

Aponte, a senior majoring in criminology, was arrested and charged with raping two women in separate off-campus incidents in May 2015, a week before he was scheduled to graduate, according to the 18-page lawsuit. Aponte maintains in the lawsuit that before his arrest he had “a sparkling” academic and personal record, had never been arrested and agreed to be photographed for IUP marketing material promoting student diversity.

Aponte said he was immediately suspended by the university after his arrest without an opportunity to present his version of events at an expulsion hearing.

“By virtue of this suspension, Aponte was barred from finishing his finals and attending graduation,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges that Aponte's Hispanic heritage contributed to his treatment and resulted in a “smear campaign” against him.

“Aponte was deemed guilty from the moment of his arrest, and the stories of his accusers were taken as gospel because of their sex and prevailing stereotypes, even though the accusations made against Aponte were not true. The (disciplinary) hearing (in June 2015) was simply a formality that had no impact upon the predetermined decision to expel the male participant in what was nothing more than consensual sexual activity,” the lawsuit states.

Aponte was acquitted of both rapes in separate jury trials held in Common Pleas Court in Indiana in March and August 2016.

Michelle Fryling, IUP's executive director of communications and media relations, said the university has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

Aponte alleges in the lawsuit that his expulsion by the university indicates he was a victim of sex discrimination in violation of the federal education act, and he also was a victim of race discrimination in violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“(Aponte's) guilt was presumed because of racial prejudice,” the lawsuit states.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.