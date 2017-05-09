Former IUP student, acquitted of rape allegations, sues university, school officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student who was acquitted in separate trials last year of raping two women in 2015 alleged in a federal lawsuit that his expulsion by the university's disciplinary board violated his constitutional right to due process.

Jose Aponte, 24, of Philadelphia, seeks unspecified civil damages against the university and IUP officials, including President Michael Driscoll, alleging his constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment were repeatedly violated by university officials after his May 7, 2015, arrest by borough police, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh. He also is asking the court order IUP to confer him a bachelor of science degree in criminology.

Aponte, a senior majoring in criminology, was arrested and charged with raping two women in separate off-campus incidents in May 2015, a week before he was scheduled to graduate, according to the 18-page lawsuit. Aponte maintains in the lawsuit that before his arrest he had “a sparkling” academic and personal record, had never been arrested and agreed to be photographed for IUP marketing material promoting student diversity.

Aponte said he was immediately suspended by the university after his arrest without an opportunity to present his version of events at an expulsion hearing.

“By virtue of this suspension, Aponte was barred from finishing his finals and attending graduation,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges that Aponte's Hispanic heritage contributed to his treatment and resulted in a “smear campaign” against him.

“Aponte was deemed guilty from the moment of his arrest, and the stories of his accusers were taken as gospel because of their sex and prevailing stereotypes, even though the accusations made against Aponte were not true. The (disciplinary) hearing (in June 2015) was simply a formality that had no impact upon the predetermined decision to expel the male participant in what was nothing more than consensual sexual activity,” the lawsuit states.

Aponte was acquitted of both rapes in separate jury trials held in Common Pleas Court in Indiana in March and August 2016.

Michelle Fryling, IUP's executive director of communications and media relations, said the university has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

Aponte alleges in the lawsuit that his expulsion by the university indicates he was a victim of sex discrimination in violation of the federal education act, and he also was a victim of race discrimination in violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“(Aponte's) guilt was presumed because of racial prejudice,” the lawsuit states.

