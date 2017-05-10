Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Move by North Huntingdon manager to New Jersey posting called 'great loss'
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

North Huntingdon commissioners will search for a new township manager after John Shepherd accepted a job in New Jersey.

Shepherd, manager since April 2012, accepted the job as manager of Roxbury Township, N.J., said Commissioner Anthony Martino, board president.

“He has been fantastic. I never had a problem with him,” Martino said.

Shepherd, who assumes his new job May 30, could not be reached for comment.

In the interim, Michael Turley, assistant manager, could be tabbed to be top administrator, Martino said. Turley served as the interim manager before Shepherd was hired in 2012, he said.

Shepherd will manage a town about 35 miles northwest of New York City and will be paid $160,000. He earns $107,725 in North Huntingdon. Roxbury conducted a nationwide search for a manager and had many good candidates, Mayor Mark Crowley said.

“John fits the bill in a number of aspects. The fit is good,” Crowley said.

Shepherd was “great for the township,” said Commissioner Duane Kucera. “I hate to see him go. I think it will be a great loss.”

Commissioner Michael Faccenda Jr. also praised Shepherd.

“I respect John a lot. There have been some rough roads,” Faccenda acknowledged, as Shepherd has sat between the board's majority and minority factions as they engaged in heated arguments.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

