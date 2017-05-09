Laurel Highlands tourism agency taps Nemanic as new director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau found its new executive director by looking within.

The tourism agency that serves Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties on Tuesday announced the promotion of Ann Nemanic, vice president of partnership and business development, to lead the organization. Her new role began May 1.

Nemanic said she will continue to work with the bureau's community partners and stakeholders while implementing a new “data-driven integrated marketing plan” developed with research assistance from Red House Communications of Pittsburgh.

As noted in a news release, the marketing plan calls for using a variety of media to target specific demographic groups within a 200-mile driving radius of the region — including millennials, Gen-Xers, baby boomers and families.

“I believe collaboration and cooperation are critical in the success of our tourism partners,” Nemanic said. “We'll be hosting some workshops over the next three months with our partners. We'll be sharing more data than we ever have been able to do.”

Research indicates most visitors come to the Laurel Highlands for leisure activities including spending time outdoors and with family and friends, Nemanic said. She said visitors are looking for “escape, adventure and connection. That connection is not only with family and friends, but a connection to the natural landscape that we have.”

Michael Langer, chairman of the bureau's board of directors and president of Westmoreland Cultural Trust, expressed confidence in Nemanic.

“Her work ethic and dedication to the tourism industry will provide strong leadership and continued growth for years to come,” he said in a statement.

Nemanic succeeds Renee Seifert, who stepped down as president in November. Since then, Nemanic had shared leadership duties with staff members Kristin Ecker, vice president of marketing and communications, and Georgia Robinsky, finance manager.

Nemanic's 30-year marketing career began as a radio copywriter and production director. Moving to Pennsylvania in 1991, she was director of sales and marketing at the former Mountain View Inn for 14 years before joining the visitors bureau.

She is an ex-officio member of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the county Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and the Allegheny Trail Alliance. She lives in Greensburg with her husband, Joe, and their daughter, Hannah.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.