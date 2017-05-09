Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield bicyclist to remain in jail until trial
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
David Smith, of Hempfield is led away from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Sept. 9, 2016.

A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday refused to release a Hempfield bicyclist from jail, saying the man was either incorrigible, defiant or mentally ill.

David Smith, 57, has been incarcerated for about a year while awaiting trial in eight criminal cases in which he is accused of misdemeanor offenses of obstructing traffic on county roadways by slowly riding his bike and preventing motor vehicles from passing.

Smith's trial is scheduled to begin June 5. He appeared in court Tuesday to ask Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to reinstate bail leading up to the start of jury selection.

Bilik-DeFazio declined to allow Smith out of jail, saying he has repeatedly ignored conditions that prohibited him from riding his bike while out on bail and continually refused to get a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

“I think he won't follow my conditions,” Bilik-DeFazio said.

Smith has cases pending against him dating back to 2012. He was initially jailed in 2015 for violating bail terms as he continued to rack up criminal charges related to bicycling.

In September, Bilik-DeFazio again jailed Smith after he admitted to ignoring the judge's bicycling prohibition. He has been locked up since.

Defense attorney Larry Burns said Smith needs to be out of jail to assist in trial preparations.

“He has to be able to get out and help me prepare for trial. I want to take him to all the locations (where he was charged),” Burns said, noting that Smith has no drivers' license.

Burns asked that the judge to release Smith and impose modified restrictions that would prevent Smith from riding his bicycle on highways but allow him to peddle on back roads.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said Smith should remain in jail as he has shown he was unwilling to follow the judge's orders.

“He still affecting travelers on the road, the way he's riding his bike. He has to assert his dominance on people,” Iannamorelli said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

