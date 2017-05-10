Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Delmont council discusses ways to fix sewage problem
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

When Ed Rebitch addressed Delmont council members about raw sewage that spews from borough manholes onto property he helps manage, he mentioned that at one time, a lot in the nearby Barrington Ridge development was initially meant to be a stormwater retention area.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, the resident whose home was built on that lot offered to try to help with the situation.

Bob Burton's home was built at the low point of the Barrington Ridge plan, which itself is situated above the Rock Springs Road property that Rebitch manages as part of the Rock Springs Trust.

“We're not looking for money. We're just looking to help,” Burton told council.

Burton said the eastern portion of his 1-acre property could serve as a stormwater retention area.

“It certainly wouldn't cure our stormwater problem, but it could help,” Burton said.

Borough workers recently bolted down and resealed the lid on one of the trust property's manholes, a move made on the recommendation of the state's Department of Environmental Protection, council President Andy Shissler said.

Rebitch's wife Julie asked council members where the overflow they'd experienced would now be directed. Councilman and sewer committee member Dave Weber said the borough is trying to pinpoint sources of inflow and infiltration — stormwater leaking into the sewer lines — and stop it.

“Our plan is to track this down one manhole at a time,” Weber said. “If we reduce the inflow, we reduce the pressure on the sewage main.”

Taking a small step in that direction, solicitor Dan Hewitt told council a Delmont property that officials knew was a source of inflow and infiltration had recently been sold, and the new owner was working with borough officials to remediate the problem.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

