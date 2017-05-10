Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe considers school lunch price hike
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Greater Latrobe School District is considering a 5 cent increase next school year in prices for elementary lunches and for breakfast served at the elementary and secondary levels.

If approved by the school board, elementary lunch prices would increase to $2.35 and breakfast prices would rise to $1.30 in 2017-18.

The hikes have been recommended by Jillian Meloy, director of food services, who said they would bring the breakfast price in line with the average charged at other Westmoreland County schools and would lessen the price gap at Greater Latrobe between lunches for elementary students and those served to secondary students — which will continue at $2.60.

She said an increase also is mandated if prices for paid meals are less than $2.86, a figure based on federal reimbursement provided for school lunches.

Along with the proposed price hikes, Meloy said, school meals will reflect a change in government guidelines next year, allowing greater menu flexibility that may make meals more palatable for students.

She said the cafeteria can begin serving flavored 1 percent milk where it has been restricted to providing only flavored skim milk.

“We had some kids fall off who didn't like the skim milk,” she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.