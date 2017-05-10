Greater Latrobe considers school lunch price hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe School District is considering a 5 cent increase next school year in prices for elementary lunches and for breakfast served at the elementary and secondary levels.

If approved by the school board, elementary lunch prices would increase to $2.35 and breakfast prices would rise to $1.30 in 2017-18.

The hikes have been recommended by Jillian Meloy, director of food services, who said they would bring the breakfast price in line with the average charged at other Westmoreland County schools and would lessen the price gap at Greater Latrobe between lunches for elementary students and those served to secondary students — which will continue at $2.60.

She said an increase also is mandated if prices for paid meals are less than $2.86, a figure based on federal reimbursement provided for school lunches.

Along with the proposed price hikes, Meloy said, school meals will reflect a change in government guidelines next year, allowing greater menu flexibility that may make meals more palatable for students.

She said the cafeteria can begin serving flavored 1 percent milk where it has been restricted to providing only flavored skim milk.

“We had some kids fall off who didn't like the skim milk,” she said.

