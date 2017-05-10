Ex-deputy sheriff charged with using old badge to avoid speeding ticket

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Westmoreland County deputy sheriff who has a gender discrimination lawsuit pending against the county and Sheriff Jon Held was charged last week with twice impersonating a public servant when she was stopped for speeding on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Amanda Lynn Barbish, 37, of Greensburg, who worked as a part-time deputy sheriff between 2010 until July 2015, was charged by a state trooper with using her former position and sheriff's badge to try to avoid speeding traffic citations April 18 and 19 in Cranberry, Butler County.

Barbish was charged by summons with two counts each of impersonating a public servant and theft by unlawful taking for failing to return her sheriff's badge and a Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department identification card after she left employment there in 2015, according to a criminal complaint.

She was cited for speeding for allegedly driving 83 mph in a zone posted at 70 mph on April 19 near mile marker 25, according to the complaint.

Trooper David Daniels of the turnpike station in Gibsonia reported that the investigation began about 8:30 a.m. April 18 along the eastbound lanes near mile marker 36 when he pulled over Barbish's 2012 Chevrolet Cruze sedan. Daniels said she was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Daniels claimed she was “en route to a medical appointment in Greensburg” and that she was a Westmoreland County sheriff's deputy, according to the affidavit.

“She displayed a Westmoreland County Sheriff's badge as proof,” Daniels wrote.

Daniels asked to see a sheriff's department ID card, but Barbish said she wasn't carrying it, the affidavit states. Daniels said he let her proceed “as a professional courtesy” after verifying her vehicle registration and operator's license.

Daniels investigated and discovered Barbish is no longer employed by the sheriff's office and found a Tribune-Review online article about the discrimination lawsuit she filed in U.S. District Court against the county, the sheriff and his department in May 2016, according to the affidavit.

At 9:30 a.m. the next day, 10 miles away in the westbound lanes, the trooper again pulled over Barbish after clocking her at 83 mph. Barbish reminded him that he had pulled her over the day before, he reported in the affidavit.

“I asked Barbish if she was still employed by the Westmoreland County sheriff's office and she said she was,” Daniels said.

Daniels said Barbish gave him the sheriff's badge and ID card at his request. He went back to his patrol car and called the sheriff's office in Greensburg and was told that “she was no longer working for the sheriff's office.”

Daniels said he confiscated the badge and ID card and told Barbish he would be continue investigating her employment and that she would receive paperwork from the district court office.

“Barbish seemed surprised that they would say she no longer works for the Westmoreland County sheriff's office and currently has a pending lawsuit against them,” Daniels wrote.

Barbish also worked at one time as a part-time dispatcher with Greensburg City Police.

Contacted Wednesday about the complaint against Barbish, Held said he was “alarmed.”

“The thing I'm most concerned about is that she was flashing her badge and identification around. ... It's a public safety issue. ... We wonder if she's done it before,” Held said.

“Public safety is the main issue here. I can tell you we have an open investigation into that matter and want anyone else who may have information that she used her badge or identification after July 2015 to contact us,” he said.

Held said employees who leave jobs are required to file a statement verifying they have turned in all equipment.

“We have her signature stating that she turned everything in. So we're working to find out where she obtained that badge,” Held said.

Barbish could not be reached for comment. A call to her private attorney in an unrelated matter, Brian Aston of Greensburg, was not returned.

Aston is Barbish's attorney of record in a case filed in 2015 in Indiana County where she was charged by the district attorney's office with falsifying employment statements to the state unemployment office to obtain $42,548 in unemployment benefits. According to online court records, she pleaded guilty to the non-traffic citation in April 2015 and was placed in the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program for first-time offenders.

She has repaid about $9,450 to date, online records show.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.