Poll: Pennsylvania voters shift toward making pot legal

More than half of Pennsylvania's registered voters now support legalizing marijuana, according to the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll.

The poll says 56 percent of registered voters support legalizing the drug, which mirrors a nationwide increase in support, said Terry Madonna, polling director at Franklin & Marshall College.

It's the first time that a majority of registered voters supports legalizing marijuana since the Franklin & Marshall College poll started asking the question in May 2006. Then, only 22 percent supported legalization and 77 percent opposed it.

Support has climbed since then, spiking by 16 percentage points in the past two years. In June 2015, 40 percent supported legalizing and 54 percent opposed it. The most recent poll now shows 56 percent support legalization and 37 percent oppose it.

“When you get this hike of 16 points in about two years, we're talking about a pretty significant shift,” Madonna said.

R.J. Sokol, 60, of North Belle Vernon shifted his stance in recent years.

“A while ago, I thought they were crazy in Colorado,” he said. Colorado voters legalized marijuana retail sales for recreational use in 2012.

“I do follow the news, and I don't see any real issues out there in states that have done this,” he said.

Sokol, a registered Democrat, said the government generates revenue from things like gasoline and alcohol for state programs, so why not marijuana.

“If people want to smoke marijuana leisurely, some of that money could go back into the community,” similar to local share grants from casinos, he said.

But for proponents of legalization in Pennsylvania, Madonna thinks “it's a long way off.”

The poll found the highest support among independents (75 percent) and Democrats (61 percent). Fewer than half of Republicans (44 percent) support legalizing marijuana.

Republicans currently dominate the state Legislature.

The poll surveyed 639 registered voters, including 307 Democrats, 243 Republicans and 89 independents, from May 1-7. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 29 states have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana; 28 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam have medical marijuana programs; and 17 other states allow the use of low-THC products for medicinal purposes.

Ben Wallace, 48, a Republican from North Huntingdon, said state lawmakers are not qualified enough to make decisions about legalizing the drug. He said the Food and Drug Administration should make the decision, and if the FDA is taking too long, the agency should be fixed.

“Just because our friends in Harrisburg want to vote doesn't make it right,” he said.

In April 2016, the state approved a medical marijuana program. It's still being implemented.

Carol Kristof, 77, of Lower Burrell said she's fine with marijuana as medicine, but she's wary of recreational use.

“If it's going to help somebody, and if it's proven, use it,” she said. “Hey, look at all the other medicines we use. Oxycontin, really? What's a little marijuana?

“For the right people, yes. But you gotta prove you need it.”

Kristof, a registered Democrat who supported Trump and hasn't voted for a Democrat in years, said marijuana should be legal for those with serious medical conditions such as cancer.

“But they (shouldn't be) allowed to grow it in their yard,” she said.

