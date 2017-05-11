Norwin students, veterans place American flags on 1,400 graves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite a steady rain Thursday morning, a group of Norwin High School students and veterans forged ahead and placed American flags on the graves of about 1,400 veterans at Irwin Union Cemetery in North Huntingdon.

Donald Kattic of North Huntingdon, a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, said the downpour wouldn't stop the veterans and about 25 members of the Norwin Air Force Junior Reserve Office Training Corps from doing their duty.

Kattic shook off the notion of letting some rain scuttle their plans, recalling the days when he was sitting in a foxhole in Korea as temperatures plunged to well below zero and fellow Marines were suffering from frostbitten fingers and toes.

Kattic is past commander of the J. Howard Snyder Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781.

By taking time to place the flags on veterans' graves, the students realize the sacrifices others have made for their country, said David Sandala, a Norwin High School senior aerospace science instructor and adviser for the Norwin Air Force Junior ROTC.

“These people gave their all,” said Sandala, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Air Force.

For Stephanie Carr, a sophomore and member of the Norwin Air Force Junior ROTC, the activity has a special meaning because she was able to place a flag on the grave of her grandfather, Harry Carr Sr.

“All of my grandparents served,” Carr said.

Armed with a bunch of flags, Brian Weston, a junior and member of the Air Force Junior ROTC, said he wanted to honor those who gave so much for their country.

The veterans received 1,400 flags from the Westmoreland County Veteran's Affairs office and will need more so that all of the 2,000 veterans' graves have a flag before Memorial Day on May 29, Kattic said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.