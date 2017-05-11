Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin students, veterans place American flags on 1,400 graves
Joe Napsha | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Norwin junior Nathaniel Hoffman places American flags on the graves of about at Irwin Union Cemetery in North Huntingdon. About 25 members of the Norwin Air Force Junior Reserve Office Training Corps participated in the event on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Despite a steady rain Thursday morning, a group of Norwin High School students and veterans forged ahead and placed American flags on the graves of about 1,400 veterans at Irwin Union Cemetery in North Huntingdon.

Donald Kattic of North Huntingdon, a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, said the downpour wouldn't stop the veterans and about 25 members of the Norwin Air Force Junior Reserve Office Training Corps from doing their duty.

Kattic shook off the notion of letting some rain scuttle their plans, recalling the days when he was sitting in a foxhole in Korea as temperatures plunged to well below zero and fellow Marines were suffering from frostbitten fingers and toes.

Kattic is past commander of the J. Howard Snyder Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781.

By taking time to place the flags on veterans' graves, the students realize the sacrifices others have made for their country, said David Sandala, a Norwin High School senior aerospace science instructor and adviser for the Norwin Air Force Junior ROTC.

“These people gave their all,” said Sandala, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Air Force.

For Stephanie Carr, a sophomore and member of the Norwin Air Force Junior ROTC, the activity has a special meaning because she was able to place a flag on the grave of her grandfather, Harry Carr Sr.

“All of my grandparents served,” Carr said.

Armed with a bunch of flags, Brian Weston, a junior and member of the Air Force Junior ROTC, said he wanted to honor those who gave so much for their country.

The veterans received 1,400 flags from the Westmoreland County Veteran's Affairs office and will need more so that all of the 2,000 veterans' graves have a flag before Memorial Day on May 29, Kattic said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.