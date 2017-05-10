Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County looks into expanding headquarters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A decade after it relocated to its $10 million campus in New Stanton, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is planning an expansion and new construction on its headquarters property.

Board members on Wednesday approved spending up to $172,000 for design and engineering work for the potential project to create additional office space and equipment storage.

The utility provides water to more than 400,000 residents in five counties and sewer service to about 24,000 customers.

“This project will help us identify our long-term needs,” authority business manager Brian Hohman said.

The authority in 2007 moved from its longtime headquarters a few miles outside Greensburg to a 16-acre campus in New Stanton, near the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass.

The authority built a two-story office complex that houses about 75 employees and a 30,000-square-foot garage for equipment and supplies.

Last year, the authority purchased a 36-acre adjoining property for $100,000 for potential development.

Authority manager Michael Kukura said officials will consider construction of a new office building to accommodate additional staff that was recently added to the payroll through the purchase of the Hempfield Township Municipal Authority.

About a dozen Hempfield workers are stationed at the township's former headquarters under terms of a lease signed last year. That lease will expire in 2021.

Authority board members approved $112,000 in engineering work to prepare its property for potential construction and agreed to pay DLA+ Architecture and Interior Design in Green Tree up to $60,000 to map out the project.

The final cost of construction has not been determined, Hohman said.

He said the authority will use a portion of the $150 million it borrowed last year for capital improvements to the water and sewer systems to pay for the headquarters expansion.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.