5 Ligonier Valley students in College Now program earn associate degree before high school graduation

High school graduation is still days away. But some Ligonier Valley High School students have already walked as graduates of Westmoreland County Community College — and received a college degree.

“It's so weird to think about,” said Emma Frey, 17, a Ligonier Valley senior. “I thought my first graduation would be high school, but it's college.”

She will attend Duquesne University in the fall and plans to major in early childhood education.

Frey was one of five Ligonier Valley seniors to graduate Monday from WCCC with an associate of arts degree. It was the first time the college awarded associate degrees to high school students.

The students were able to start earning college credits as early as their freshman year through Ligonier Valley's partnerships with several area colleges. Starting with the 2015-16 school year, students participated in online and regular courses through WCCC's College Now program.

The program is part of an initiative of the Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development to develop education and career pathways that will prepare students for high-demand occupations such as engineering and health care, college President Tuesday Stanley said.

But the program isn't just about allowing students to get ahead with coursework, said Sydney Beeler, vice president of enrollment management at WCCC.

“They can easily become disengaged at the high school level,” Beeler said. “So this is an opportunity for them to remain engaged and challenged.”

The Ligonier Valley students, who collectively participated in varsity sports, academic honor societies, art groups and volunteer organizations, had demanding schedules. Some took online courses over the summer to make room for electives and in-person coursework during the school year.

“I really had to study hard and look everything up, through books or online or anything I could find to get through the classes,” said Sheldon Kiser, 18, who will attend the University of Pittsburgh and plans to major in pre-med.

While it wasn't easy, Kiser said the extra coursework was worth it because he has a better idea of what to expect from college. Classmate Kailee Lear, 18, shared his practical perspective.

“I do not in any way want to miss out on the college experience,” Lear said.

But the aspiring neurosurgeon also looks forward to knocking a few years off of what she expects to be an expensive and demanding decade or more of additional schooling.

“Even two years off will get me into the workforce quicker and will take off those two years of expenses,” said Lear, who will attend Pitt to study neuroscience and pre-med.

Starting college coursework in high school has another benefit, said Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent Christine Oldham.

“Students are taking college courses, and they still have the support of high school teachers,” Oldham said, adding that this could help make the transition to college easier and improve students' chances of graduating within four years.

High school students pay for the WCCC courses per credit. Cost varies depending on whether the course is taken on-site, online via WCCC or at the high school with a certified instructor. High school students do not need to declare a major before starting coursework.

Students work with WCCC counselors and faculty at the college they plan to transfer to in order to determine how many credits can be applied to their desired program or degree. There is no guarantee that the associate degree will reduce the time it takes to achieve a four-year degree.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.