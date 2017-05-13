Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon leaders may decide this week on Verizon cell tower plans
Joe Napsha | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

North Huntingdon commissioners may decide this week whether to approve Verizon Wireless' plans to build a 195-foot communications tower on the corner of a Guffey Road farm, a proposal that has sparked heated opposition from neighboring residents.

Verizon Wireless and Horvath Communications, a tower development company, must apply to the township by Wednesday for a permit to build the tower on planning commission member Thomas Kerber's property, township solicitor Bruce Dice said. The commissioners could reject the plan if Verizon does not apply, Dice said at a special meeting last week.

Dice said the plans for the tower would be approved if Verizon and Horvath apply for the conditional use and meet the criteria; or if commissioners do not make a decision at their Wednesday meeting.

The planning commission in March recommended approval of the site plans. Kerber abstained from voting.

Pittsburgh attorney Joseph Perotti, who represents Verizon Wireless, did not comment during Thursday's meeting.

Commissioners approved releasing a 2016 report from a private investigator examining allegations that a commissioner was involved in the theft of asphalt millings from the township.

Commissioner Richard Gray said the public should have a right to review the report prepared by Ideal Investigations & Security Group LLC.

County detectives conducted an investigation into the allegations last year, then turned the probe over to the attorney general. The Attorney General's Office has declined to comment.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.