North Huntingdon leaders may decide this week on Verizon cell tower plans

North Huntingdon commissioners may decide this week whether to approve Verizon Wireless' plans to build a 195-foot communications tower on the corner of a Guffey Road farm, a proposal that has sparked heated opposition from neighboring residents.

Verizon Wireless and Horvath Communications, a tower development company, must apply to the township by Wednesday for a permit to build the tower on planning commission member Thomas Kerber's property, township solicitor Bruce Dice said. The commissioners could reject the plan if Verizon does not apply, Dice said at a special meeting last week.

Dice said the plans for the tower would be approved if Verizon and Horvath apply for the conditional use and meet the criteria; or if commissioners do not make a decision at their Wednesday meeting.

The planning commission in March recommended approval of the site plans. Kerber abstained from voting.

Pittsburgh attorney Joseph Perotti, who represents Verizon Wireless, did not comment during Thursday's meeting.

Commissioners approved releasing a 2016 report from a private investigator examining allegations that a commissioner was involved in the theft of asphalt millings from the township.

Commissioner Richard Gray said the public should have a right to review the report prepared by Ideal Investigations & Security Group LLC.

County detectives conducted an investigation into the allegations last year, then turned the probe over to the attorney general. The Attorney General's Office has declined to comment.

