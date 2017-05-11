Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Park Police prevent suicide on tracks near Twin Lakes

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 6:00 a.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

A Westmoreland County Park Police officer saved a young woman from suicide last week in Twin Lakes Park, authorities said.

Cpl. Jason Monyok was patrolling the park May 4 when he noticed the distraught female sitting on the edge of the bridge carrying Georges Station Road over railroad tracks. Police said she was waiting for a train to pass so she could throw herself onto the tracks, but Monyok talked to her until state police arrived and she changed her mind about hurting herself.

State police transported her to Westmoreland Mental Health for evaluation.

Anyone in a mental health crisis or concerned about someone in crisis can call Westmoreland Community Action at 800-836-6010.

