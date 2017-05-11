Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Teens vandalize, break into Pressley Ridge in Hempfield

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 7:12 a.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

State police have charged three teens with driving a car through a playground and breaking into Pressley Ridge Day School in Hempfield.

According to state police, a 17-year-old from Apollo and a 16-year-old from Greensburg drove onto school grounds off Bovard Luxor Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and damaged the field and a playground before their car got stuck in mulch. The teens went into the school through an unlocked window and took a textbook, then called a 16-year-old from Irwin to help them free their car.

School officials discovered the damage Monday, police said.

Police charged the first two teens with burglary, theft and criminal mischief through the juvenile probation program; they charged the third with disorderly conduct. Their names were not released because they are charged as juveniles.

