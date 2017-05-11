Magnetic boxes hid cocaine under suspect's SUV in Jeannette, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State troopers conducting surveillance Wednesday in Jeannette arrested a North Braddock man who allegedly had 300 grams of crack cocaine, some of it stashed in magnetic boxes attached to the underside of his vehicle.

Police said the drugs they seized from Maurice Jeffrey Johnson, 28, are worth $30,000.

“As you can see, this stuff is packaged to move,” said Trooper Steve Limani, referencing evidence photos showing numerous plastic bags containing a white substance.

Johnson is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Troopers from the Troop A Community Enforcement Team were patrolling in what they described as a “high-crime area” where Penn Borough, Hempfield Township and Jeannette meet when they noticed a GMC Acadia “fail to come to a complete stop” at Penn Adamsburg Road and Penn Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When investigators frisked Johnson during a traffic stop nearby, they found a “large bag containing a hard substance” in his pocket. During a search, troopers found eight magnetic boxes containing plastic bags of drugs attached to the underside of the sport utility vehicle, $5,000 and a pistol in the engine compartment that had been reported stolen in Fayette County, police said.

It's one of several major arrests the troop's team has made since its inception a few months ago, Limani said.

“The formation of the team ... is to combat the drug problem,” he said. “We know we cannot arrest our way out of this epidemic, but making it difficult to operate in our community and reducing the other crimes associated with drugs is the main focus.”

The team is composed of troopers from five stations in the region, including Greensburg and Kiski Valley in Westmoreland County. They are focusing on areas with higher drug activity, Limani said.

Before the team was formed, troopers typically were assigned extra patrols on certain days specifically for drug enforcement. But now, he said, troopers on the team are dedicated solely to drugs on a daily basis.

“In the new format, it allows troopers to work a suspect or suspected area longer because that is all they do when they come to work,” he said. “It has yielded more complex drug investigations and higher-level dealers being arrested.”

Some of the recent efforts include:

•George Kenneth Wurthman, 57, of Unity. Police confiscated about 2 1⁄ 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from his home last month. He posted $150,000 bond and is awaiting a formal arraignment next month on drug charges.

•Also in Unity, state police and county detectives on May 3 seized 5 grams of what they believe is synthetic opioid carfentanil after a package containing the potent drug used to tranquilize elephants allegedly was delivered to an apartment. No charges have been filed.

Johnson is charged with possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, drug possession and firearms not to be carried without a license. A preliminary hearing is set for May 25.

Police take calls on a regular basis from concerned citizens about drug trafficking, and Limani encouraged that. State police in Greensburg can be reached at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.