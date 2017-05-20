Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Soggy spring delays sheep-shearing season for Forbes Road farmer

Dillon Carr | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Two month-old sheep at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sheep wait for their turns to be sheared at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sheep is loaded up on a stand to be sheared at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A recent mother sheep in her pen at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sheep halfway through shearing at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sarah Karr, left, from Pierpont, Ohio shears sheep as Toni Ritchie removes excess wool at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sarah Karr from Pierpont, Ohio shears a sheep named 'Bubba' at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sarah Karr from Pierpont, Ohio shears sheep at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sheep mill about a pasture at the farm of Toni Ritchie in Forbes Road, Pa. on Monday April 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
An armful of sheared wool from a sheep at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sheep named 'Bubba' during shearing at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Toni Ritchie holds two one-month-old sheep at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sarah Karr from Pierpont, Ohio shears sheep at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Sarah Karr from Pierpont, Ohio shears a sheep named 'Bubba' at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sheep is loaded up on a stand to be sheared at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
An armful of sheared wool from a sheep at the Ritchie farm in Forbes Road, Pa. on Wednesday May 03, 2017.

Spring showers dampened more than moods this year.

Toni Ritchie, who owns 10 sheep and four lambs at her farm in Forbes Road, Salem Township, had to wait a month for their fleece to dry before shearing them.

Sheep usually are sheared from January through March, Ritchie said. But this year she had to wait out the rain.

“You can't shear when it's real wet. We had to postpone,” said Ritchie, who also raises cattle, goats, chickens and bees on her 70-acre farm along Forbes Road.

Sheep are sheared for a number of reasons, including birthing.

“(A shorn sheep) makes it easier for babies to nurse,” she said, adding that wool can get matted if not shorn. “It's also supposed to get too hot for them.”

Shearing is generally done in the spring so sheep don't get overheated in the summer, according to experts at Purdue University. Long fleece can get dirty and drag along the ground, increasing the possibility of parasitic infestation and limiting the animals' mobility.

Some species, such as the Icelandic and Leicester sheep Ritchie owns, need to be shorn twice a year because of their thicker wool. The Icelandic sheep produce longer wool, and the Leicester, considered a rare and endangered species in Britain, produces curly wool.

But most need a “haircut” only once a year.

Shearing a sheep is a process, Ritchie said. Using the traditional method — holding down the sheep and using shears to cut the woolen fleece — shearing can take up to an hour and result in cutting the sheep's skin. Ritchie prefers the approach taken by her shearer, Sarah Karr of Pierpont, Ohio.

“She sets them up on a stand and uses sharp dog shears,” she said. The technique ensures the sheep are not cut or injured during the process, which takes more time, Ritchie said.

“My shearer was here for six hours,” she said. “But none get injured because sometimes, with the other method, they get cut by the blade when they move. They heal pretty quickly, but I don't want mine injured.”

Ritchie — who always enjoyed knitting and working with yarn — got into the business of spinning raw wool into yarn in 2011, after owning sheep for about three years.

After experimenting with spinning their wool, she thought a good next step would be to help others curious about the hobby. Her business, RaggZ Fiber Art, was born.

The shop is on Forbes Road next to Ritchie's 70-acre farm and offers classes, various wool products and hand-spun and other yarns.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

