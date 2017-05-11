Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Bullet found in classroom ceiling at Southmoreland elementary school

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A small-caliber bullet was found lodged in the ceiling insulation of a Southmoreland Primary Center classroom on Wednesday evening, according to district Superintendent John Molnar.

Molnar said the finding was reported to state police, who are treating it as a case of criminal mischief.

Security was increased at all district buildings during school hours and the district may install outdoor video surveillance, Molnar said.

The incident did not occur when children were in the classroom at the East Huntingdon building.

School officials initially believed a small hole found in a classroom window Wednesday was caused by a projectile from a lawn mower, Molnar said. But when a custodian cleaning the classroom noticed damage to a light fixture, officials realized the hole and the damage were related to the bullet later found in the ceiling.

