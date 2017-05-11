North Huntingdon auto body repairman jailed for bilking clients

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Huntingdon auto body shop owner was jailed Thursday for allegedly defrauding nine customers out of almost $56,000 for work never performed on their vehicles and for failing to pay for $13,100 in supplies.

Dean A. Vezzani, 38, of Maple Lane, was arrested at his home Thursday by Westmoreland County Deputy Sheriff Alex Harshell.

Harshell stated that a woman at Vezzani's house told deputies she did not know if Vezzani was home, even though officers saw a man with blonde hair at a window when they went to the house.

Officers found Vezzani hiding behind a basement wall and told him he would be Tased if he did not come out, according to court papers.

Vezzani had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Gongaware on three cases filed against him by North Huntingdon police for allegedly defrauding customers of Vezzani's Customs.

Vezzani was charged with multiple counts of deceptive business practices and theft by deception and a single count of issuing a bad check. He was accused of bilking one customer out of $14,500 for taking the money and failing to repair a 1972 Corvette between August 2014 and September 2016, as well as taking the transmission and other parts valued at $2,818 from the vehicle.

He also allegedly issued 27 worthless checks totalling $13,100 to Toona Automotive Paint in Irwin for equipment and supplies between September 2013 and November 2014. Police also accused Vezzani of taking $1,000 from another customer and failing to repair his 1988 Cadillac in September 2014 and holding it for 20 months.

Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani issued a bench warrant for Vezzani's arrest on seven other cases that North Huntingdon police filed on Wednesday. In those cases, Vezzani is allegedly to have bilked customers out of $37,490 for failing to repair their vehicles. One of the cases dates back to September 2011.

Some of the customers' vehicles were moved to other locations and Vezzani allegedly refused to tell the owners where they were, according to criminal complaints. Some vehicles were recovered in pieces and one of the vehicles worth $8,000 still is missing, police said.

Vezzani was arraigned before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $60,000 bond. He faces preliminary hearings before Gongaware on June 28.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.