Unity revamps zoning, land development ordinances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity supervisors Thursday approved an update of the township's zoning and land development ordinances that includes uniform building setback standards for several zoning districts.

The revamped ordinance requires minimum distances between a structure and the property line of 35 feet for the front yard and 15 feet each for the side yard and rear yard in residential, agricultural and conservation districts.

Other changes include allowing a home occupation as a special exception in all areas, not just in residential zones.

A barn may be converted for use as a banquet hall if it is located on an agricultural property of at least 10 acres, and it no longer has to be associated with a bed-and-breakfast.

“Planned institutional group” was added as a designation for entities that have campuses — such as St. Vincent College and Adelphoi Village. They can submit a master campus plan and then seek approval of changes to the plan from the supervisors without appearing before the township zoning hearing board.

In other business, supervisors granted Mountain View Financial Center permission to convert a standard billboard at the corner of Route 30 and Village Drive to a double-sided electronic billboard.

Partner Tony Ferry has said the center plans to establish a visitors' welcome center and lease space for a cafe and professional offices at the adjacent building that formerly housed Mountain View Interiors.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.