West Newton trail office vandalized, bike for raffle damaged

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Glass in a door was broken late Tuesday or early Wednesday at a former train station in West Newton that serves as a visitor’s center along the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail.
Glass in a window was broken late Tuesday or early Wednesday at a former train station in West Newton that serves as a visitor’s center along the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail.

Glass in a window and door were broken and a bicycle intended as a raffle prize was damaged late Tuesday or early Wednesday at a former train station in West Newton that serves as a visitor's center along the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail.

West Newton Police Sgt. Tony Gillingham said a window in the rear of the station was broken as well as a window in an exterior door. He said there is no indication anyone entered the building.

Leslie Pierce, business manager for the nonprofit Regional Trail Corporation that owns the station, said staff discovered the bicycle lying on the floor of the visitor's center lobby, beneath the broken window. She speculated that someone unsuccessfully tried to pull the bike through the window as there were gouges in the windowsill. Security footage is being reviewed, she said. An estimate of the damage wasn't available, she said.

Bob Hand, a volunteer for the trail group's local sub-chapter, the Westmoreland Yough Trail Chapter, said the bike was returned to the shop where it was purchased for repair of the damage, including a broken kickstand.

Pierce said the group, which has insurance, boarded over the broken glass and is hoping to display the bicycle and sell raffle tickets during its annual walk/run race Saturday along the trail. The raffle drawing is slated in October.

