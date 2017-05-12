Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Reconstruction planned for Yukon, Madison exits of I-70

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hunker fire chief Mike Moore assists traffic trying to merge onto I-70 east from Center Avenue toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 in New Stanton on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A map of I-70 shows residents the interchange during an informational open house on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016 at New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.

Updated 14 minutes ago

PennDOT is set to unveil plans for reconstructing the Yukon and Madison interchanges on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon, Sewickley and Hempfield townships.

The public is invited to view and comment on the proposal from 5 to 7 p.m. May 23 at the Yukon Fire Department, 124 Highway St. PennDOT representatives and design consultants will be available to answer questions.

PennDOT is revising the interchange alignments to address safety and operational issues.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.