Roadwork continues in Donegal, Unity
Updated 23 minutes ago
PennDOT is moving forward with realignment of Route 31 at the Donegal interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Nighttime single-lane closures are expected during the week beginning Monday as traffic control signs and barriers are installed.
The project includes installation of traffic signals and turning lanes at routes 31 and 711, widening of Route 31 for center turning lanes and relocation of Kings Way opposite Route 711 and of School House Road opposite Mountain View Road to create improved intersections along Route 31.
The $19.8 million project is slated for completion by December 2018.
In another Westmoreland County PennDOT project, motorists can expect daytime single-lane closures as work proceeds on improvements to Route 981 near the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity. Two-way travel will be restored at the end of each work day. A circular intersection, or roundabout, is being installed to give traffic access among Route 981, a revised airport entrance and a new road connecting to Charles Houck Road.
Detours should be in place later this summer and fall while an adjacent section of Route 981 is widened to create a center turning lane near the Kennametal headquarters.