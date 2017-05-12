Inmates' plan to smuggle pack of smokes goes up in flames

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A plan to snag a pack of smokes that went awry for two Westmoreland County Prison inmates could get the pair longer sentences and put one of their mothers behind bars.

John E. Johnston, 34, of Lower Burrell, and Matthew W. Webster, 31, of Derry, were arraigned Friday on criminal conspiracy and delivery of contraband charges after their stealth arrangement for a delivery of a pack of cigarettes was foiled by an eagle-eyed Greensburg policeman outside the courthouse.

Johnston is also is charged with resisting arrest for scuffling with Greensburg Fontana and two park policemen during the incident about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse plaza.

Patrolman Hank Fontana was walking in the area where Johnston, wearing a bright orange work release prison jumpsuit, was doing landscape work. Fontana noticed “a female civilian” walk by and drop an item that Johnston picked up, according to the affidavit filed by park police Officer Steven Grabiak.

Fontana stopped and questioned the woman, who identified herself as Denise R. Mitchell, 48, of Derry. Mitchell said she was passing a pack of cigarettes to Johnston at the request of her son, Matthew Webster, who also is in the jail, Grabiak said.

“... She stated she received a call from her son, Matthew Webster ... who told her he owed one of the inmates (Johnston) a favor,” Grabiak wrote.

Mitchell told Fontana she agreed to deliver the cigarettes because she was planning to be near the courthouse. Webster instructed his mother to “look for a skinny guy wearing a bright orange outfit Tuesday morning. Look him in the eyes and drop (the cigarette pack) on the ground and keep walking,” according to the affidavit.

Fontana notified park police, and the officers approached Johnston and instructed him to place his hands on the planter so they could verify the “contraband,” Grabiak wrote. Johnston refused the command, turned away from the officers and reached into his waistband, he said.

“... Officer Fontana stated he feared for his safety that Johnston may have a weapon,” Grabiak wrote. The officers subdued Johnston and verified the contraband was “a single pack of Newport cigarettes.”

County prison officials gave investigators the recording of Webster's telephone call to his mother on May 9 planning the delivery, Grabiak said.

Mitchell was cited for conspiracy and contraband and will be mailed a citation by senior Greensburg District Judge James Albert's office.

During his arraignment Friday, Johnston told Albert he was incarcerated on a parole violation in connection with a theft complaint after he failed a urine test. After Albert set his bond at $15,000, Johnston asked for a lower bail amount so he could follow through next week on plans to enter a drug rehabilitation facility.

“I don't think so. These are very serious charges ... smuggling contraband and resisting arrest,” Albert said.

Webster, who was serving a 23-month sentence for theft, was sentenced this week to serve up to three years after pleading guilty to forgery. Albert set his bond at $10,000 on the new complaints.

Warden John Walton said the contraband delivery incident was “the first that we know of” occurring on a work detail during his nearly 14-year tenure.

“I'm not going to say it's never happened before, but it's the first we've definitely caught someone in the act,” Walton said. “It's nice to know that when the inmates are up there people are keeping an eye out.”

Walton questioned whether Johnston would have gotten the contraband into the jail because prisoners on a special work detail are subjected to a “complete strip down search” when they return.

He said both men will be cited for in-house rule infractions at the jail and will have a hearing that could take away any privileges they had and get them isolation for a period.

“We pick inmates who only have a very minimal time to work on these details and are no risk. ... So I don't know why they risk additional time,” Walton said.

Albert scheduled hearings for the trio on June 15.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.