Mt. Pleasant school district working to reduce deficit, possible tax increase

A property tax increase seems likely for Mt. Pleasant Area School District, but how much remains to be seen.

Directors can raise taxes up to 3.02 mills, which would cost the average taxpayer $48.93 more annually. That amount would bring in $446,900 in revenue.

“The board doesn't want to see a tax increase, neither does the district,” said business manager Allison Willis.

School directors this week approved a $34 million preliminary budget that has a deficit of approximately $551,000 and includes the elimination of five teaching positions at the high school. That proposed spending plan does not include any tax increase, Willis said.

The district managed to avoid furloughing teachers after indicating earlier this year that it was a possibility. Three staffers accepted an early retirement incentive and two others will not be working for the district next year, said Superintendent Tim Gabauer.

Enrollment has decreased nearly 10 percent over a 10-year period. The district employs 150 teachers.

Teachers whose positions are being eliminated will be shuffled around within the district, he said. Positions were eliminated by the board last month in music, math, English, physical education and family and consumer science. That move saved the district $376,000, Willis said.

While the district awaits word on state funding, officials are examining a few options to further make cuts to erase the deficit.

“It forces us to look at things completely different,” Gabauer said.

Transportation costs are being examined to see if bus routes can become more efficient. Each bus costs the district $50,000, Willis said.

The board must approve a 2017-18 budget by the end of June. The next workshop meeting is set for June 19 and the board is scheduled for a vote on June 21.

