2 Monessen men sentenced for drug dealer's murder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friends and family of Chris “Snax” Fincik told a Westmoreland County judge on Friday that he was more than a drug dealer who was shot to death at his Monessen home.

“He lived a regular dad life other than being a drug dealer,” Tameika West, the mother of Fincik's teenaged daughter, said during a sentencing hearing Friday for two of the men convicted of his murder.

Joshua Stepoli and Antoine Hairston, both 23, of Monessen were sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years in prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

The sentences were the result of negotiated plea bargains agreed to earlier this year in which the prosecution agreed to drop more serious charges of first-degree murder in return for Stepoli and Hairston to plead guilty to third-degree murder.

Fincik, 36, was gunned down by three masked men who barged through the door of his Monessen home on Dec. 3, 2012, during a robbery attempt. Prosecutors said Fincik was a drug dealer and that Stepoli, Hairston and a third man, Earl Pinkney, 21, of Monessen planned to rob him.

“When you lose a loved one, no prison term will make you feel any better about your loss,” Feliciani said. “Your brother, son, your father was certainly much more than what has been painted by the criminal justice system.”

Stepoli and Hairston were charged with Fincik's murder in 2015, about three years after the fatal shooting. Pinkney and his girlfriend, Chalsee Hughes, 23, of Duquesne, were charged days after the shooting. On the eve of his trial two years ago, Pinkney identified Stepoli and Hairston as the other two men involved.

Pinkney, 22, of Monessen also has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Hughes, who was not at the scene of the shooting, was acquitted at trial of murder charges, but she was convicted of attempted robbery and conspiracy. Police said she accompanied Stepoli and Hairston to a Wal-Mart in Rostraver to buy them the bullets used in the murder.

She is serving a 4 1⁄ 2 -to-nine-year sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.