Westmoreland

North Huntingdon to memorialize K-9 officer Vegas
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
K-9 Officer Vegas displays his new new bullet proof and stab resistant vest on Feb. 6, 2014.

Updated 1 hour ago

North Huntingdon police are expecting a large number of K-9s to attend memorial services for the township's police dog at 11 a.m. Saturday at Norwin High School's football stadium.

Norwin School District Superintendent William Kerr, District Judge Wayne Gongaware and Commissioner Duane Kucera, a retired police sergeant, are among those scheduled to speak at ceremonies for Vegas, the township's K-9 officer for 11 years, police dispatcher Dina Perlinger said. Vegas died May 3 of natural causes.

“He was the K-9 for the town. He was our little buddy at the (police) station,” Perlinger said.

Sgt. Kari Bauer, Vegas' partner, was approached by many people, including Norwin elementary school children, who asked to have a memorial service, Perlinger said.

Bauer often took the German shepherd to visit Norwin school children, and the duo performed many K-9 demonstrations at community events and programs.

A number of children have sent cards to the police station in memory of Vegas, Perlinger said.

“One whole door (at the station) is covered with nothing but cards from the kids at the schools,” Perlinger said.

Lt. Rod Mahinske, the ranking officer at North Huntingdon's police department, said Vegas was a “multiple-purpose officer” that would patrol, search for contraband and help find missing people.

For more information on the memorial service, email Perlinger at dperlinger@nhtpd.us.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

