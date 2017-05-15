Voter turnout Tuesday in Westmoreland predicted at 21%

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For information about voter registration and other inquiries call the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau at 724-830-3150.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westmoreland County elections officials said they expect a far more subdued atmosphere at the polls Tuesday than the long lines that voters experienced in November.

Voter turnout for the municipal primaries is expected to be about 21 percent, according to Elections Bureau Director Beth Lechman. Turnout in November for the presidential election topped 75 percent.

“It would be nice to have that much interest every election,” Lechman said.

Polls at the county's 305 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All courts and government offices at the Westmoreland County Courthouse will be open.

Republican and Democratic voters will cast ballots to nominate candidates for state and county judges; county row offices including one contested race, the Republican primary for prothonotary; five mayors; three district judges; and numerous borough councils, township supervisors and school boards.

More than 700 candidates' names appear on ballots throughout the county.

The Democratic and Republican parties are approaching Tuesday's primary with different tactics.

Republican Committee Chairman Michael Korns said party officials are deferring campaign activities to the candidates. The GOP plans no formal get-out-the vote efforts Tuesday.

“Where there are contested races we'll let the candidates do their own thing. In the fall, that's when we'll go up against the Democrats,” Korns said.

The Democrats operated phone banks Monday and will do so again Tuesday to encourage party members to go to the polls, said committee Chairwoman Lorraine Petrosky.

“We want people engaged. We want Democrats to get out and vote,” Petrosky said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.