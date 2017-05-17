Responders prepare for disaster in Unity airport drill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emergency crews battled flames and 90-degree temperatures to extinguish a burning business jet on the ground Wednesday evening in an emergency preparation drill at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Friends Olivia Stas, 21, of Unity and Lindsay Smetanka, 20, of Latrobe were among the 16 declared “dead” while 126 were “injured.”

No one actually was harmed, since the fire was intentionally set to practice disaster response at the Unity airport.

About 200 people volunteered to portray victims and their family members while about 150 firefighters and other emergency responders from communities in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties took part in the exercise.

Stas learned of the airport's need for volunteer victims through a Facebook message, and she and Smetanka decided to sign up.

“We're home from college, and we didn't have any plans,” Stas said.

As part of the simulation, Smetanka was listed as having suffered a traumatic head injury and Stas was to have been impaled by glass.

They were among the last to be removed from the scene on carts, pulled by all-terrain vehicles driven by members of the Westmoreland County Team 211 Rough Terrain Support Unit.

Sharon Lauffer of Unity was among the least seriously injured, or “walking wounded,” who were processed through a triage area staffed by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.

“I'm hysterical because I can't see,” she said, referring to a slip of paper that noted her blood pressure was up to 160/100.

The crews quelled propane-fueled flames of up to 1,500 degrees on a specially prepared section of a Gulfstream jet.

The airport's “crash truck” sprayed foam to initially knock down the fire, and local community fire trucks further doused the flames so firefighters equipped with breathing apparatuses could “rescue” dummies from the plane.

Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority that operates the airport, said the first priority in such a plane crash is controlling flames on the plane's exterior to prevent or delay it from burning through into the cabin and endangering passengers.

“About 90 seconds is the amount of time you have to make a difference before it starts burning through,” he said.

Such a disaster drill must be held at the Unity airport every three years to meet Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

“We have to make sure everything on our emergency plan is followed, all our contacts are up to date and everybody knows their role,” said Maurice Haas, director of public safety at the airport.

The Red Cross had staff on hand to practice providing assistance to volunteers portraying victims' family members.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.