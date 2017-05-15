Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Plum man charged with beating mom, sister on Mother's Day
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 15, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Richard Ward, 58, of Plum, faces assault and other charges after police arrested him on Sunday, May 14, 2017 -- Mother's Day -- for allegedly attacking his elderly mother and sister in Murrysville, Westmoreland County.

A Plum man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after Murrysville Police charged him with assaulting his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother's Day.

Richard K. Ward, 58, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following the alleged attack around 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of his mother's residence in the 3800-block of Brookside Lane.

Margaret Ward, the mother, and Linda Ward, the sister, required treatment at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed before Export District Judge Charles Conway.

The judge ordered Richard Ward held in the county prison on $5,000 bond.

Police received numerous calls about 9 p.m. of a male beating a woman with a club, Murrysville Officer Jasen Bethlehem reported in the affidavit.

Police arrived and found those involved had already been separated, but Ward's mother and sister “were visibly upset, with Margaret Ward displaying a large laceration to her left eye,” Bethlehem wrote.

Linda Ward, who lives with her mother, reported to police that her brother was intoxicated and asleep in his vehicle when she and their mother went outside to tell him to come inside the residence.

Richard Ward “became angry,” pushing his mother to the ground and causing her to cut her head above her left eye on the sidewalk, Linda Ward told police.

“Richard Ward then shoved Linda Ward to the ground, taking her walking cane from her, and repeatedly struck her with her own cane and actively striking her,” Bethlehem wrote.

Police said witnesses reported that Richard Ward struck both women with the cane. He also kicked his sister in the back where she had recently had surgery performed, police said.

Witnesses reported that Richard Ward refused to stop despite pleas and had to be restrained by others, police said. His “speech was slurred, and he was emitting a strong odor of alcoholic beverages,” according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 30.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

