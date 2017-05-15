Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Traffic restrictions in place for Route 136 work

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Traffic will be subject to a lane restriction beginning 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while crews grind of the concrete surface of Route 136 (Main Street) between Water and Fourth streets in West Newton's East Side.

The restrictions will be in place between routes 201 and 31 in Rostraver and West Newton. Weather permitting, work is expected to conclude Wednesday.

The grinding is part of a $1.1 million project by contractor Derry Construction and is meant to smooth the road surface after patching.

