Route 51 section in Fayette County dedicated to fallen officer from Ligonier

With 3-year-old Tanner on her hip, Dawn Champion pointed to the green sign bearing her fallen husband's name.

The boy nodded, looking up at the marker that proclaimed a section of Route 51 in Fayette County as Officer Richard Champion Memorial Highway.

“It means a lot, especially for Tanner growing up and for the police department, that they haven't forgotten,” his grandmother, Rose Bobbit of Ohio, said through tears after a brief, emotional unveiling ceremony Wednesday along the busy highway.

Champion, 35, of Ligonier, was working as a part-time Perryopolis policeman when he died in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 14, 2014. Police said Champion was trying to catch a speeding motorist driving south on Route 51 in Perry Township with his lights and sirens activated when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction crossed into his path.

The Army veteran and Westmoreland County Community College graduate had been with the department for eight months and previously worked at the Derry police department.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle, Andrew Bohatch, 59, of Uniontown, died five days later from complications related to injuries he suffered in the crash.

The sign is about 2 miles north of the crash site on the southbound side of Route 51, just before motorists enter Perryopolis. Its placement was spearheaded by state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis.

“We gather with pride; we also gather with sadness to honor Officer Richard Champion,” Warner said. “Without question, the life of Richard Champion was dedicated to public service to the community, his country and especially his family.”

Several of Champion's family members wore blue shirts to the ceremony, which was attended by Perryopolis police officers and Fayette County lawmakers and law enforcement officers.

“We can name a road today ... but we can't do enough to repay what he's given,” said Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin.

Perryopolis Police Chief Roger Beadling commended Warner's effort to have Champion officially memorialized as part of the community. He described Champion as a “very caring and honest” policeman who was polite and professional in his duties — qualities every officer should emulate, he said.

“We never know when our number's going to be called,” Beadling said.

