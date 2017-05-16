Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette OK 1 mill school tax increase
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Property owners in Jeannette will pay more in taxes next school year, but not as much as directors previously discussed. The board approved a 1 mill property tax increase that business manager Paul Sroka said will not bring in any added revenue because of the devaluation of property in the city.

Sroka said the district will use about $340,000 out of its fund balance to make up the difference in a preliminary version of the 2017-18 budget that directors unanimously approved this week. The increase will cost the average taxpayer about $11 more annually. One mill brings in $61,000. Property taxes in the district are collected at a rate of 76 percent.

“It's a trying time for us just as much as it is for all of you,” Director Patricia Caralli told about 70 people who attended Monday's board meeting. “Thanks for being concerned about your school district.”

Directors previously asked Sroka to create a budget with a 1.5 mill tax increase last week after rejecting a potential 3 mill tax increase.

The $19 million budget includes 9.5 teacher furloughs, but directors will vote at a later meeting which staff members will not be returning next school year. Paul Shifko, Jeannette Education Association president, notified directors at the start of their board meeting that a list they were using to determine seniority among district employees was incorrect. After a 45-minute executive session with Shifko, the board tabled the furloughs.

“If you vote on these furloughs tonight, we have to file a grievance on every one tomorrow,” Shifko told the board.

The district has 93 teaching positions and about 1,000 students.

Directors approved by an 8-1 vote the realignment of about 160 seventh- and eighth-graders, who will move from McKee K-8 to the Senior High School for the 2017-18 year. Director Mark Gogolsky opposed the measure and said he wanted more time for administrators to plan the change.

Administrators said the move will better disperse students and save about $400,000. About three-quarters of the district's students attend McKee. District officials have a preliminary plan to keep the seventh- and eighth-graders separated from older students. The groups would have different arrival, dismissal and class schedules, separate bus transportation and different meal periods.

Director Joseph Yorio said parents need to be kept updated with the change throughout the summer.

“It's a really hard decision to make here,” Yorio said. “It concerns a lot of people here, it concerns the budget.”

The change will have to be a “team effort,” Caralli said.

“It's going to be a long summer,” she said. “There'll be some obstacles, but I'm sure we'll get through them.”

School directors will approve the budget in June.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

