Franklin Regional school board moves ahead with plans for elementary campus at Sloan site
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Franklin Regional school board members Monday authorized their contracted architects to begin design work to convert Sloan Elementary into a lower elementary school and to build a new upper elementary school on the Sloan campus.

The board voted unanimously to both accept VEBH Architects' feasibility and facilities study and to have VEBH move forward with design plans.

VEBH will be paid 6 percent of the total cost of the project, which will move forward in phases, with several alternatives for the board to choose from in each facet of the design process.

Among the board's goals for the project, President Larry Borland cited a desire by both the district and many parents for educational equity among elementary students; improving the parking congestion, general traffic flow and safety at the main campus on School Road; and improving laboratory, technical and performing arts spaces for students.

Board member John Koury, who oversaw the feasibility study, said the renovation and new construction is being driven by “the current educational vision that we have for this school district.”

“We have a road map for what we want to do,” Koury said. “And it's being implemented as best it can with our current facilities. The (new) building is going to match the vision, and not the reverse.”

Patrick Varina is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.

