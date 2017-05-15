Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin school directors raise taxes 3.3 percent
Joe Napsha | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Norwin School Board on Monday adopted a tentative budget of $69.8 million for 2017-18 that raises real estate taxes by 3.3 percent while avoiding teacher layoffs or program cuts.

Superintendent William Kerr warned that Norwin, like other school districts, will face a difficult challenge next year because of rising pension costs coupled with the state's failure to adequately fund public education.

“Collectively, we have a tall order. We are at risk” as are the state's other school districts, Kerr said. “The budget outlook is bleak for the next year.”

Norwin was able to balance the budget, in part, by raising taxes the state-allowed maximum of 3.3 percent, equal to 2.4 mills in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin. The tax rate will increase to 77.6 mills, the sixth consecutive year that the board has raised property taxes.

The revenue from 1.2 mills of the real estate tax is allocated to the Norwin Public Library.

The Allegheny County portion of the district, which consists of only 15 properties in White Oak and North Versailles, will not see any tax hike under a formula from the state tax equalization board, said Jude Abraham, interim director of business affairs.

The proposed budget wipes out a projected $3.3 million deficit for the 2017-18 school year. Refinancing $24.5 million in debt will result in about $1 million in savings to the district, while the tax increase will generate about $925,000. About $1 million will be saved through retirements and resignations realized when new employees are hired at lower salaries and benefits. Norwin anticipates saving $472,000 on transportation and supplies.

Kerr pointed out the importance of the savings gained by refinancing its bond issue. That savings, in essence, saves the district from furloughing 10 teachers, he said.

Three teachers took advantage of an early retirement incentive program that was reached with the Norwin Education Association, Kerr said. Two of the teachers opted for the district to pay two additional years of health coverage; one opted for a $15,000 cash settlement.

Two music teachers who retired will be replaced by long-term substitutes, rather than full-time employees, Kerr said. The district vowed not to hire any permanent teachers because of the budget, he said.

While acknowledging the district avoided teacher layoffs for the 2017-18 school year, “there are no guarantees for 2018-19,” Kerr said.

Most of the teachers who were close to retirement age have opted to retire, said Paula Giran, president of the teachers' union. Giran said Norwin now has a younger teaching staff.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.