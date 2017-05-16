Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mandatory order to conserve water becomes voluntary
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has lifted its mandatory order to conserve water but is still asking its customers cut back use.

Temporary repairs have been made to the Indian Creek water treatment plant in Connellsville, but the authority is waiting to receive parts that will make the fixes permanent, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said.

An electrical malfunction at the plant Sunday night caused its shutdown and created a potential for water shortages throughout the system that serves about 120,000 customers in five counties.

Officials ordered most of the authority's customers to use water for only essential purposes such as for bathing and cooking.

With the temporary repairs, the Indian Creek plant is back online but water levels throughout the system are not back to normal, Junker said.

The voluntary conservation request asks customers to not water grass or fill pools and to not use water for recreation.

“With the high temperatures approaching, we are asking customers to be cognizant that the water storage levels in our tanks are still not normal, so we are requesting they refrain from water use that isn't necessary for drinking, cooking, hygiene or washing of clothes or dishes,” authority business manager Brian Hohman said in a statement.

Officials have not said how long it will take to make the repairs permanent.

