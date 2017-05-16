Security footage leads to man's arrest in Jeannette homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills man is accused of shooting a man to death last month in Jeannette.

Darelle Tolbert-McGhee, 28, of Garden Drive was charged with criminal homicide Tuesday in the death of Michael V. Wilson of West Mifflin.

The shooting happened the evening of April 13 on the 600 block of Clay Avenue.

Four witnesses identified Tolbert-McGhee through photos and security video from Dollar General, St. Vincent de Paul and several other businesses located near the site of the shooting, according to court documents.

Police said video from St. Vincent de Paul shows Tolbert-McGhee firing at Wilson with a 40-caliber semi-automatic gun.

One witness told police they had spoken to a black male running toward a parked van. When asked what happened, Tolbert-McGhee allegedly said, “I got one,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Westmoreland County detectives.

Tolbert-McGhee was scheduled for a non-jury trial in July in Allegheny County on multiple drug-related charges filed in 2016, according to court records. A preliminary hearing on the new charges is set for May 25 before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

