Trial for Hempfield bicyclist begins Aug. 7

The trial for a Hempfield bicyclist charged in eight cases of obstructing motor vehicle traffic on local roads will begin Aug. 7.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik DeFazio set the trial date for David Smith during a court session Tuesday.

Smith's trial was scheduled to begin next month, but defense attorney Larry Burns asked for more time to make another attempt to have Smith released from jail to assist trial preparations.

“There will be no further continuances,” Bilik DeFazio said as she agreed to the two-month delay.

Since July 2015, Smith, 57, has served two stints in jail totaling more than a year as his cases have made their way through the court system. He has been in jail since September after Bilik DeFazio revoked his bond when he violated a court ordered that barred him from riding his bicycle.

“He needs to be out to assist me,” Burns said.

The judge last week refused to reinstate Smith's bond, saying he has disregarded court orders barring him from riding his bicycle while free on bail and also refused to undergo a mental health evaluation.

In an effort to win his freedom, Smith last week agreed not to ride his bike but indicated he was unwilling to have his mental state examined. Burns signaled Tuesday that Smith may now be open to a mental health evaluation.

Meanwhile, plea negotiations between Smith and prosecutors have been unsuccessful, according to Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli.

Smith is facing dozens of misdemeanor charges in connection with allegations that he intentionally obstructed traffic as he slowly pedaled his bicycle in the center of busy roads, leaving long lines of cars and other vehicles behind him. Charges against him date back to 2012, with the most recent in 2015.

Burns maintained that Smith broke no laws and that motorists do not understand traffic laws that permit them to safely pass a bicycle.

Iannamorelli said he expects dozens of witnesses could testify against Smith at the trial, which is expected to take about two weeks.

