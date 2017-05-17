Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Penn-Trafford race ends in tie; Wilt says she will concede to Leonard
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
Lisa Wilt

Updated 2 minutes ago

Penn-Trafford school board candidate Lisa Wilt, who ended up in a tie for the second spot on the Democratic ballot, said she plans to concede the nomination to fellow newcomer Bill Leonard.

Wilt and Leonard both finished with 168 votes in the Democratic ballot, second to incumbent Richard Niemiec, who also was nominated on the Republican ballot.

“I'm not going to go forward, so Rich and Bill will be the nominees,” Wilt said. “It was a good race, and I'm really glad for the two men who got the positions. I'm grateful that they're willing to take on that responsibility.”

Without challengers, Niemiec will retain his seat and Leonard will take the place of Bruce Newell, who was appointed to fill Jay Tray's term but did not file for election.

Wilt said she was not looking to unseat any school board members.

“I have nothing negative to say about how the board has been doing so far,” she said in the weeks leading up to the primary. “I'm just sort of running to take a turn doing my part as a local citizen.”

Wilt said she may seek other avenues to get involved.

“In the future, sure, I'd like to try again, or volunteer for another position in the community,” she said.

Niemiec said the results were on par with his expectations.

“Bill and his family are pretty heavy into the Republican party,” he said. “Myself, I'm not a politician. I didn't even go out to the polls yesterday. My feeling was if I got it, I got it, and if I didn't, that's fine as well. I'm pretty happy that people stood beside me.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

