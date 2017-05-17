Worker airlifted after falling from scaffolding at Mammoth Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County Parks Department employee was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when he lost his footing on scaffolding and fell about 8 feet to the ground in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to dispatch reports.

The unidentified worker was airlifted by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, a county dispatcher said.

The accident occurred about 1:45 p.m. at Mammoth Park.

“We're still investigating the accident. We are in the process of erecting a new picnic pavilion at Mammoth and it's my understanding he was up on a section of the scaffolding when the accident occurred,” said Malcolm Sias, the county's director of parks and recreation.

County director of public works Greg McCloskey said the worker struck his head on a concrete pad floor.

Neither McCloskey nor Sias released the name of the employee or his condition.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any details at this time. I can tell you that our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee and his family,” Sias said.

“Right now, we're really thinking and praying for the well-being of the worker,” McCloskey said.

The park comprises about 408 acres and has a 24-acre freshwater lake and 14 picnic pavilions, according to its website.