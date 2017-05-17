Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Pair hurt in Hempfield fire that orignated with gas grill
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Firefighters recover after extinguishing a blaze on Skyline Drive in Hempfield Township. The fire started when a gas grill ignited a wooden fence. Two were hospitalized.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Hempfield, including a disabled male in wheelchair who firefighters pulled from the burning building.

Homeowner Nick Chuhran said his wife and disabled son were injured in the fire, though he did not give their names and did not know the extent of their injuries.

The fire started about 4:45 p.m. when he was heating up his new gas grill to make dinner, Chuhran said.

A wooden fence on the porch near the grill caught fire, and the blaze spread to the house's attic, said Mike Antonucci, assistant fire chief of Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department No. 2.

“I was trying to put it out. My wife gave me a fire extinguisher,” Chuhran said.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said the woman was being treated for a broken wrist.

Chuhran said he hadn't been inside since the fire started and did not know how badly damaged the home was.

The fire was mostly confined to the attic, Antonucci said. Many fire departments responded, and the blaze quickly was extinguished.

“With a hot day like today, I welcome all the help I can get,” he said.

He said he did not know the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

