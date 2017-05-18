Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Export man accused of threatening to shoot police
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:27 a.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

An Export man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot state police responding to a domestic disturbance and then charging at them until he was shocked with an officer's Taser.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a domestic disturbance on Madison Avenue, where Jamie Evan Pickett, 50, refused orders to come outside and threatened to shoot the two officers.

When he did come outside, Pickett charged at one of the officers and had to be shoved backward.

Pickett kept trying to advance toward the troopers, so one of them shocked him with a Taser while the other forced him to the ground and handcuffed him, the complaint said. He appeared to be intoxicated.

State police charged Pickett with making terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was arraigned Wednesday evening and his bail was set at $25,000.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.