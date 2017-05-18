Export man accused of threatening to shoot police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Export man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot state police responding to a domestic disturbance and then charging at them until he was shocked with an officer's Taser.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a domestic disturbance on Madison Avenue, where Jamie Evan Pickett, 50, refused orders to come outside and threatened to shoot the two officers.

When he did come outside, Pickett charged at one of the officers and had to be shoved backward.

Pickett kept trying to advance toward the troopers, so one of them shocked him with a Taser while the other forced him to the ground and handcuffed him, the complaint said. He appeared to be intoxicated.

State police charged Pickett with making terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was arraigned Wednesday evening and his bail was set at $25,000.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.